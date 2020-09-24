Marion Police Department (MPD) officers seized more than $10,000 cash, two pounds of marijuana and other paraphernalia following a recent traffic stop.
According to MPD Detective Captain Mark Stefanatos, MPD Third Shift Patrol Officer Mark Bonneau initiated a traffic stop in the area of Ninth and Nebraska streets on Friday, Sept. 18 for a traffic infraction. When Bonneau approached the vehicle, he came into contact with the driver, Macinzie Orr, 21, of Jonesboro, and a passenger, Jacob Hagerty-Ozse, 24, of Grants Pass, Oregon, Stefanatos said.
From his training and experience, Bonneau recognized and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, according to Stefanatos. Police searched the vehicle and found approximately two pounds of marijuana, THC wax, cash, scales and baggies all consistent with dealing marijuana, according to Stefanatos. The cash totaled $10,606, according to reports.
Both individuals were transported to the Grant County Jail.
According to police, Orr is facing charges of dealing marijuana over 30 grams, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana with prior conviction, a Class B misdemeanor. Stefanatos said Hagerty-Ozse is facing the same three charges.
According to jail records, Orr was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond, and Hagerty-Ozse was released from the jail on a $1,805 bond.
