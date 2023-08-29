Officers with the Marion Police Department were placed on paid administrative leave over the weekend after an officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of a suspect on Saturday, Angela Haley, MPD chief said.
According to a press release from MPD, officers received reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 7th Street and Boots Street and received a description of the suspect while on the way to the scene. When an officer located a man matching the description holding a gun on the 600 block of Adams Street, the officer pursued the suspect to the 600 block of S. Branson Street.
Authorities say the suspect was given multiple orders to put the gun down, which he complied with, but that he refused to comply with instructions so he could be handcuffed.
“The suspect reached into his left pocket and was tased,” the release said. “While being tased the suspect was able to produce a second gun and point it in the direction of officers. The suspect was shot.”
Grant County coroner Stephen Dorsey identified the suspect as Casey J. Barlow, age 29 of Marion and confirmed that Barlow was pronounced deceased at Marion Health at 2:28 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The autopsy was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28, but Dorsey did not have the results as of the time of publication. The Chronicle-Tribune will update the story online as more information becomes available.
Haley told the Chronicle-Tribune that Indiana State Police was handling the investigation of the shooting while the officers were on administrative leave and said she would not release the names of the officers.
“This is a tragedy for that family and this is a tragedy for our department,” Haley said.
