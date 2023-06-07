The Marion Police Department terminated the employment of Officer Chaz Foy for what Chief Angela Haley described as “racist posts” on Foy’s personal Facebook account.
Foy was sworn in at the Board of Public Works and Safety’s meeting on Monday, June 5. The next day, Haley said a community member contacted her and brought the posts to her attention.
When hiring a new officer, the background check includes examining social media profiles. During Foy’s hiring, the privacy settings on his account kept MPD from seeing the posts in question.
“What I found out was his was locked down and they didn't ask to see it, which was a mistake on our part, and that won't happen again,” Haley said.
If the posts had been viewable at the time of his hiring, Haley said he never would have been offered the job in the first place.
"We'll endeavor to do a better job in the future of just vetting because he just was sworn in Monday," Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh said. "So we really want to try to improve how we investigate as well as we can [in] every department ...that we're doing our very best to try to vet what type of person we're hiring."
Haley reviewed the posts and said, “These posts were clearly way past the line of being acceptable. No ifs, ands or doubts about it. They were offensive to me as soon as I saw them.”
“Everybody has a First Amendment right to say what they want and post certain things, but law enforcement is held and should be held to a higher standard,” Haley continued. “We're supposed to be setting the standards, not lowering the bar. And those type of posts, those types of behaviors or comments, that does nothing but undermine truly what our goals are. We are here to serve the whole community. Our officers on this department are diverse. The community is diverse. It was offensive to some of the officers that work here and again, it's not something we'll tolerate.”
After the review of the posts on June 6, Foy’s employment was terminated on June 7.
