Local law enforcement will not be pulling over every car they see on the road or people seen going for walks without cause during the stay-at-home order, according to Marion Police Department Chief Angela Haley.
Haley said there have been rumors circulating both that the governor’s order means police can’t conduct traffic stops at all and conversely that they will be stopping everyone. The truth, she said, is that police will continue to patrol as usual and conduct stops with the same criteria they always use of traffic violations and criminal activity.
