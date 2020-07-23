The Marion Police Department is seeking the community's help in locating a Marion girl who has been missing for more than three days.
Jayme Jones of Marion said her daughter Jayla Jones, 14, was last seen on Swayzee Street in Marion on Sunday, July 19.
Jones has not heard from Jayla since and does not know where she could have been headed or who she is in contact with. Jayla has not been active on her social media accounts since she has gone missing, Jones said.
Jayla will turn 15 on Aug. 1 and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 220 pounds. She has brown hair, green blue eyes and has her nose pierced.
Jones said Jayla also currently has brackets and rubber bands in her mouth as she is recovering from a broken jaw.
Anyone with information regarding Jayla's whereabouts is asked to call 765-662-9981.
