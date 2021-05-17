Motorcyclists with the local Skulls of Honor club ride past a Swayzee Fire Department truck on their way to Gas City on May 15, 2021 in order to raise funds for a therapy dog’s training classes. The therapy dog, Miro, will help combat stress in the local first responder community.
A dog dedicated to helping the heroes who respond to local emergencies is one step closer to getting certified thanks to motorcyclists in Grant County.
More than 70 bikes took to the streets Saturday from Swayzee all the way to Gas City and back to raise funds to pay for Miro’s therapy dog training. Swayzee Volunteer Fire Department Chief Les Frost, who is Miro’s handler, said he’s seen a lot over his more than 30 years as a first responder, so he is hopeful that Miro will be able to provide comfort and therapy to police, fire, EMS, dispatchers and nurses around the community.
