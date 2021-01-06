The mother of a 2-year-old who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in December has been arrested and charged with neglect.
According to an Indiana State Police (ISP) release, Caci Jo Seals, 22, of Fairmount was taken into custody Wednesday morning by a Grant Circuit Court bailiff serving her an arrest warrant during an initial hearing on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.
