Rebecca Moore recently assumed the role of director for Mt. Olive United Methodist’s Church Preschool, replacing DeShawn Wert, who is retiring May 27.
Moore, a life-long Marion native, has eight years of experience working with children and families and has worked her entire career in early childhood education in Grant County. She started her career at Mt. Olive preschool as a teacher’s aide and gained additional experience working with children and families in elementary preschool program settings. She earned her early childhood education certificate through Ivy Tech and completed her practicum through Early Head Start, where she supported child development and family engagement in homes through family home visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.