MONTPELIER, IN (February 8) – With the primary focus on strengthening a weekly program of UMP Modified, Super Stock, Street Stock and Hornet racing; while introducing a few high-profile events, Montpelier Motor Speedway officials have released their 2022 slate of events.
“We had been approached by multiple sanctioning groups and divisions of racing that want to include Montpelier on their schedules,” commented promoter Larry Boos. “Don’t get me wrong, we would love to offer that variety to the area racing fans, but we know our place in the racing world, and right now that is in true Saturday night grassroots racing. As we fortify that program, we will entertain other options."
