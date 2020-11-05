Monroe Lake interpretive naturalist Jill Vance is offering multiple virtual learning opportunities this month on the property’s Facebook page, facebook.com/monroelake.
History will be the focus of “Gone but Not Forgotten,” a series of short videos that will highlight the stories of settlers who once lived in the Salt Creek Valley. Each will be filmed on site at a historic cemetery. The first two videos are scheduled for release Nov. 10 and 24 at 10 a.m.
