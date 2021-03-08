Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell recently announced that CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plans have been named top-performing plans by SavingforCollege.com based on investment performance during the fourth quarter of 2020. CollegeChoice Direct 529 Savings Plan peaked at No. 2 for three-year investment performance, with CollegeChoice Advisor 529 Savings Plan securing the No. 1 ranking for 10-year investment performance.
“529 Savings Plans are powerful tools for Hoosiers investing for future education,” said Mitchell. “Today’s accolades are well-earned, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support families in achieving their savings goals.”
