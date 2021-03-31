Mississinewa High School (MHS) has produced the lion's share of National Cyber Scholarship Competition qualifiers. Out of 109 participating Indiana schools and 133 Indiana students that qualified (an average of one student per school), eight students at MHS have qualified for the competition.
Led by computer science teacher and Esports Director Ryan Armes, students were selected by completing cybersecurity challenges and making the leaderboard with CyberStart America. Students who qualified include: Zoe Ward, Blake Hiday, Andrea Lovette, Faith Pomeroy, Josh Price, Cadence Ormsby, Brayden Potowski and Ethan Sample. These students will participate in national competition online April 5-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.