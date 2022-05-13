It’s not everyday that a group of high school students get to act as a professional marketing firm.
On Wednesday, Mississinewa High School students in Josh Stearns’ business classes were able to see the fruits of their labor as the winning design for Summers Heating & Cooling’s spring advertisement was unveiled.
The irony of an HVAC servicer’s advertisement being unveiled on the hottest day of the year wasn’t lost on the students as some sought shelter from the heat in the nearby shade.
“We started this from a lens where Summers was looking for advertisement on a billboard. So, they came into my class and did a grassroots business meeting,” said Stearns. “Then we held collaborative brainstorming sessions and took all the ideas, condensed them down into one and submitted them to Summers who selected their favorite.”
The billboard, at Western and 41st Street (across the Bypass from Panda Express), depicting a fatigued AC unit, was designed by one of Stearns’ business classes who were in competition for the account with his other class.
“The students were able to treat this like they are Burkhart,” said Summers Heating & Cooling owner Dave Jourdan. “So, they had take notes and listen to the key words I was saying about what I was hoping to get out of it. From there the classes came up with their designs and then Burkhart translated their sketches into advertisable artwork.”
“Josh has my reasoning for why I chose this one over the other and they’ll be able to utilize that information,” Jourdan continued.
Cars rushing by in that high-traffic area, the students were able to see how impactful their marketing could be with the right creative direction and real estate.
“[It was] a lot of constructive chaos,” said Josef Shapiro of the winning class on their creative process.
Shapiro has aspirations in marketing himself, and from this experience he said he learned that “cooperation takes time and outside-the-box thinking is the best.”
Jourdan provided the winning class with a gift for their work and to further simulate a professional exchange between advertiser and advertising firm.
“I think it’s good to show them, in real time, how a marketer would work with an actual company.” Jourdan said, “They get the feel for it in practice rather than just in a textbook.”
