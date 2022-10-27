The Chronicle-Tribune recently reached out to school board candidates who are running in contested races throughout Grant County, asking them to make their case to voters.
Candidates were all emailed the same five questions:
- Why are you running, or running again, for school board? What skills or experience do you possess that make you the best candidate?
- What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
- What are the strengths of the school corporation where you are running? In what areas could they improve?
- As a board member, what would you do to help bolster those strengths and improve those weaker areas?
- What is one thing that wasn’t asked here that you would like voters to know about you or your vision for the corporation where you are running?
The answers from those candidates who responded from Mississinewa and Oak Hill are below. Answers from candidates for the remaining school corporations will run in Saturday’s paper.
Mississinewa District 2 -
Conrad Herrera (incumbent)
1. I grew up in the community and attended Mississinewa schools. I understand the needs of the all students in the school system. I have a clear understanding of the vision within the community. Which is education, safety of the students and faculty. I am always available to listen to any concerns or compliments of the school system. Also, help with finding answers to questions from the community.
2. A school board oversees and votes on policies, personnel and financials. As well as the selection of the superintendent and supporting of the superintendent. A school board must strive to support all students, to give them the best opportunity in education and athletic success.
3. They are all extremely thorough. They work hard at collecting, studying and applying data. Their open lines of communication and keeping each other in the loop is amazing. The administration, teachers, maintenance and lunch workers at Mississinewa give their all.
4. Be there. Show up and be willing to learn. Ask questions and think outside the box. If the answer isn’t in front of you, go and research to find it.
5. I am a proud Mississinewa alum and proud member of my community. I have attended every regular scheduled meeting in the past four years. As well as all professional development programs. I will continue to support the education, safety of our students and faculty. Also, I will continue to have open lines of communication between myself and the community I represent.
Michael Schnepp
1. I believe Mississinewa Community Schools is the best School Corporation in the county, and would rival any in the state. I have two sons that attend MCSC schools and see the awesome opportunities that are afforded to them. In my professional career I provide sustainable weatherproofing solutions for my clients facilities and currently work with the federal government, private and corporate businesses, school corporations and universities to do the most with limited tax dollars they have. I would like to do the same for MCSC.
2. The role of the school board is to oversee the budget and to implement school policy. The board is also a representation of the community as a whole and should speak on behalf of those who live in our district. The board should weigh every possible scenario and deliver the best possible working and learning environment for the faculty, staff, and students.
3. Our school corporation has a true concern and love for our students. That is the primary focus from our administration, faculty, and support staff- our students are top priority and our goal is to give them a quality education and skills to help them succeed in the future. We offer exceptional learning opportunities from being the only accredited early college high school in Grant County to giving students hands-on learning opportunities in the field of trades and industry certifications. There’s always room to improve, such as growing relationships with our local industries to provide further opportunities for our students.
4. I believe that MCSC already focuses on the safety of our students, but I would like to look into having a school resource officer in every school. We owe this to our parents and students, to investigate the potential of providing this service. I would be willing to talk with law enforcement and other schools that have SROs. We have great security measures in place now, but why not investigate this opportunity to make our schools even safer.
5. I’m not afraid to have hard conversations, to go above and beyond what is asked to better MCSC for the students, parents, and faculty. I would be honored to serve you and our school corporation in this position. I will listen to your concerns and find answers where I can.
Sarah Worl
1. I am running for Mississinewa School Board because, as a mother of two young children, a former school employee, and alumni, I can bring a unique perspective to enhance the decision-making processes surrounding safety, teacher retention, and innovation. I have a background in business and marketing and have creative ideas that can help enhance the district. My passion for this community and drive to improve MCSC make me a great candidate for the school board.
2. I believe the purpose of any school board is to bring together independent thinkers in a manner that allows all people in the district to be represented and all opinions to be considered. This board governs the principals, vice principals, and leaders in each building, making sure all actions and measures that are taken hold the best interest of the students, teachers, and staff.
3. Mississinewa school corporation has been doing an excellent job! They are consistently bringing in new students, working with families to enrich the lives of students outside of school hours and care deeply about the success of all students. I believe that communication is key to students achieving their goals and finding ways to effectively communicate with parents and the community is an area that I believe I can help improve upon.
4. I believe my background in business and marketing combined with my love for this community and school district will help bolster the school board in areas where they excel. I can also bring a new perspective and fresh ideas to improve upon an already outstanding district, for example: bringing communication with parents to the forefront and brainstorming ideas to retain teachers while still attracting new talented teachers to our district and placing an emphasis on bringing back our best and brightest students after they have finished college and supporting them in new ventures that will enhance our community.
5. I was born and raised in Gas City, I left the community to obtain my degree and start my career and family. When it became time for my children to start school, I knew there was no better place than home. Returning to the district and raising my kids in the same hallways that influenced me as a person is something I felt very strongly about, bringing all the things I learned and returning home to better the community that poured into me as a child. I believe in MCSC and want nothing but the best for this corporation and community.
Oak Hill District 6 (At-Large - two seats)
Scott Deaton (incumbent)
1. I am seeking re-election to the Oak Hill school board to keep the Oak Hill school corporation moving forward and being the best it can be. I feel that as an incumbent, I have my finger on the pulse of the corporation as far as current needs and what projects will be needed in the future. I am also willing to lend an ear when someone has a concern, and get them an answer if I cannot provide one.
2. I feel that the primary role of the board is to take recommendations from the superintendent and after discussion vote on what is best for the corporation. I feel our responsibility as a board is to be frugal with spending, making sure is has a limited effect to the residents of the community.
3. I feel that our biggest strength is that we have amazing employees that affect the daily lives of our students, which should be the top priority of everyone involved. I feel that our superintendent, Dr. Sheri Hardman, is doing an amazing job bringing everyone together for the common good of the corporation.
4. I think the best way to maintain or bolster our strengths is to keep an open line of communication between everyone involved in the day to day business of running the corporation. Listening to employee input is also valuable in continuing to make the corporation the best it can be.
5. I would like to thank the community for their support over the years and if re-elected I will continue to serve in their best interest.
Scott Dubois (incumbent)
Jerry Smith
1. I have been on OH School Board for 4 terms. I was first elected in 1974. I proposed the movable pool floor to "drown proof" kindergartens. When President in 1977-78, We had 24 snow closings, negotiated new contract bargaining law, building new pool, 3 elementary additions. I introduced IBM to new PC's in 1990.
I hold a Professional Accounting degree and a banking experience which has made to understand all finance.
2. It has always been the goal as OH being the one of top schools in the State.
That has been achieved. I am a 1963 OH graduate.
3. The strength is top facilities and highly skilled staff.
4. I want to see cursive writing again. I was only board member not voted for it in 2012. I want to review all that has occurred in last 8 years.
5. From 1974 to 2014 as member, I can relate to other members on the 40 year history that will understand all the happenings that occurred all those years.
Oak Hill District 1
Mike McCorkle (incumbent)
Andrew Horner
1. I am running for the board to try and enact positive change for the school district. I decided to run when the board cut the orchestra program. I believe that cutting music and arts programs is unfortunate and was not the right decision for Oak Hill. I hope to bring more focus to arts and music. I feel that I have many qualifications to run for the board. My history with the district, my time on various government boards, and my passion for people are just a few of my qualifications. I look forward to serving the district.
2. The primary responsibility of a school board is to provide an education to all students that prepares them for life after school. To that end, a board has the responsibility to make good decisions that are fiscally sound that encourage and enable students to reach their fullest potential. This includes (but is not limited to) hiring good staff, having a variety of activities for students to engage in, and being involved in the community as board members.
3. I think the biggest strength the corporation has is the people in the district. I have gotten the opportunity to know students, staff, teachers, and others. I am convinced that our people are a huge asset that help us in many ways. One way the board could improve is to better listen to and be a part of the community. While this sounds simple, I have found that listening is powerful and brings about great change.
4. The primary way to both bolster strengths and improve weaknesses is to listen. By actively listening, I hope to better understand what the district wants/needs. While it seems a small thing, I truly believe it can be critically important. I would also like to see the board be more involved in school and district activities. The only way to know what is best for the district to be a part of it.
5. I would like the voters to know that if elected, I will do my best for my district and the corporation as a whole. I know that we can continue our traditions of excellence in academics and athletics while also increasing opportunities for arts and music and many, many other areas. This will make out students the best students possible.
