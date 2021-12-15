The Mississinewa High School Rocket League esports team placed second in the state finals on Tuesday evening against South Dearborn High School’s two-time champion team.
Rocket League is a game of rocket-propelled soccer that involves geometric angles and physics while still being a video game version of soccer.
The team was led by coach Ryan Armes and the players held their own against the team that was expected to win a third championship, only falling short in an intense game.
“We got beat, but we went through three overtimes to get to ultimately get to the result, and (South Dearborn) came out on top. We weren’t favorited to go in, but we absolutely had a fantastic showing,” said Armes “I would say that I’ve never been happier with a loss before. We were not the favorites going in and had a fantastic showing.”
The team consists of junior and team captain Dylan Warren, freshman Jackson Tarpein and freshman Jace Cornette.
“We got a lot of compliments on Dylan Warren and the defense he played,” said Armes. “Jace Cornette is kind of our striker for the game and was referred to as Mississinewa’s star player.”
The players were proud of their accomplishments during the season, beating numerous teams throughout the semester before entering the state finals. According to Warren, the reason South Dearborn won was due to their drive and dedication, but the loss still provides motivation for the future.
“Obviously you want to win playing a game as competitive as Rocket League, but it’s just another way of seeing it to progress forward,” said Warren. “You have to want to win to be able to win.”
Warren commented how the castors that streamed the series stated that the opposing team’s players commonly began practicing at 6 a.m. while Warren’s team practiced only a few hours a day for only a few days of the week.
However, the final match between the two teams resulted in a close finish with only a goal separating the two teams, showcasing the natural talent on the team.
During the regular season game against South Dearborn, the team lost by an estimated five goals. Armes noted that the play he saw on Tuesday night showcased the immense improvement and dedication of the team in just a few weeks.
“We were going in as underdogs, but we knew that we were playing better together as a team. Our defense had significantly improved since seeing South Dearborn in the regular season,” said Armes. “Last night had some really low-scoring games for Rocket League because of out of your socks defensive plays.”
Armes commented that one of the appeals of esports is the universality of the games. Teams are not required to practice in-person for video games and can queue up for practices at any point in time. However, Armes stated that he is excited for the finals to return to an in-person showing in the future.
Armes commented that the team shows promise to improve in the future due to the members’ dedication and young ages that will allow them to develop within the team itself.
“Armes is a great coach,” said Warren. “We will definitely be a force to be reckoned with this next coming season and all seasons after that.”
The team consistently stated that the improvement already showcased by the team shows that Mississinewa High School’s esports program will become a feared name in the esports community in Indiana.
“Hopefully by next season, they will be talking about us like how the esports community talks about South Dearborn,” said Armes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.