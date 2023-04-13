The R.J. Baskett Middle School Band Program has once again earned the prestigious All-Music Award from the Indiana State School Music Association for the second year in a row. This is the highest award given to a school band program from the ISSMA organization. To qualify for this award, band students from R.J. Baskett Middle School had to earn Gold in every ISSMA event held throughout the school year. Only the top 15 percent of middle school band programs in Indiana qualified for the All-Music Award this year.

