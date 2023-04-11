Mississinewa Community Schools received the prestigious Indiana Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) Informational Technology grant in the amount of $71,000.
The $71,000 MCSC received is part of nearly $750,000 that the OCTE awarded to nine high schools with an Education Readiness grant. The grant program supports recipients in offering CTE programs that prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing and information technology. Launched in partnership with Conexus Indiana, the grant is in its second year. This year’s grant incorporated expert input from TechPoint to broaden assistance to information technology CTE programs with industry employer needs front-of-mind.
