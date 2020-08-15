While tensions and troubles fill streets across the globe, local artists decided to fill Boots Street with peace and music.
Rock the River, a three-day music festival hosted by The Kingdom located at 111 N. Boots St. in Marion, began yesterday with eight Indiana bands performing.
According to the owner of The Kingdom Bobby Pittman, the festival was inspired by the original Woodstock festival.
“In 1969, a lot of stuff was happening in our country, and I believe that’s what birthed Woodstock. Once everybody left Woodstock back to their lives, it became this memory that fueled them and shaped their lives and families,” he said. “If we could do a mini Woodstock in this turmoil, then maybe that could create better moms and dads and teachers and police officers and bankers like Woodstock did.”
Eighty percent of the musicians performing throughout the “three days of peace and music” are from Grant County, according to Pittman.
“There’s so many artists here. That’s what’s going to save the place,” he said. “It’s the beginning of something really awesome.”
Pittman said the festival is not meant to draw attention to The Kingdom, but to local artists and members of the community.
“This is actually a music festival for musicians by musicians,” he said.
The festival’s location is significant to Pittman, who grew up hearing people call Boots Street the “bad part” of Marion.
“When I originally got this building, I chuckled because this is the last building on Boots Street. It’s the top, the end, and if the rest of it’s bad, well, we’re going to start at the top and run back south,” he said. “I’m committed to the City of Marion and downtown.”
Pittman said he hopes to turn this side of Marion into a “little Nashville” with multiple music and entertainment venues.
While planning a weekend festival during a global pandemic posed problems, Pittman said the City of Marion administration, Marion Police Department and the Grant County Health Department were supportive and helpful.
“The amount of support I’ve had from the city and the establishment is what’s helping me be so humbled and cool right now because there’s no worries,” Pittman said. “We did everything right. We developed our COVID plans. We just kept it going a little bit at a time, and now we’re here, and it’s just an awesome feeling.”
Pittman said he believes it is essential for people to know that those in control care about the vitality of Marion.
“Don’t blame the mayor if there’s nothing cool, blame the business owners,” he said. “They are trying to allow The Kingdom to spread its wings.”
The Fusion Arts Alliance (FAA) hosted an art sale at Sender Wellness in conjunction with Rock the River on Friday and will have another sale today from noon to 7 p.m.
Greg Fiebig, the executive director of FAA, said the art sale came together last minute after FAA decided to cancel their Congruence event, which was scheduled for next weekend.
“We kind of came in late and said that we’d like to help support the Rock the River Festival,” Fiebig said. “I love the idea of the event.”
To Bill Reece, the owner of Sender Wellness and the soon-to-open Sender Cafe, hosting the art show was a “no brainer.”
“I think this is exactly what Marion needs,” said Reece. “Marion’s always had a strong arts presence, even when I was a kid going to the Marion Philharmonic. Now you’ve got CSA, The Kingdom, Sender Cafe and Echo Gallery. All these things are happening that are really cool in the arts community.”
Shaylee Vermilion, a sophomore at Marion High School (MHS), and Caitlyn Blair, a 2020 graduate of MHS, sold handmade bracelets, totes and scrunchies at the art sale.
Both artists said they disagree with those who think Marion is a lousy place to live that lacks things to do.
“People hate Marion,” Vermilion said. “They say nothing good is going on with us, but this (festival) shows that there are people out there that want to make a difference and want to showcase what we could be.”
When Blair was younger, she said there were more things to do in Marion, but the city still has potential and hope.
Blair and Vermilion, two young residents of Marion, said events like Rock the River make them want to stay in Marion.
“I’ve always thought about moving, but the older I get, I want to stay here around family and grow the community,” Blair said.
Growing up, Vermilion said people told her not to try to make a career out of art.
“But now it feels like there’s a support system so I might as well,” she said. “If our city is going in this direction, it would be great to stay around here.”
