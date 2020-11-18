Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Wednesday urged Hoosiers to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim for a restitution payment in light of the massive 2017 Equifax data breach. The last day for Hoosiers to file claims is Dec. 16, but Hill said Hoosiers should file their claims as soon as possible.
The Equifax data breach occurred from May 2017 to July 2017 and impacted approximately 147 million Americans, including roughly 3.9 million Indiana residents. The breach compromised Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers and credit card information. Hill sued Equifax following the data breach and secured a settlement with the company, which agreed to pay the state of Indiana $19.5 million.
