INDIANAPOLIS — Choosing to pay for something instead of getting it for free – who does that? Last year, 1.9 million Hoosiers may have, by not taking advantage of the Indiana free file (INfreefile) program to file their individual taxes.
Nearly 2 million Indiana individual income tax return filers, with adjusted gross incomes of $69,000 or less, may qualify to file both their state and federal taxes for no cost with INfreefile. In partnership with the IRS and industry leading tax preparation software vendors, INfreefile has been offering free online tax filing services to Hoosiers for 17 years and uses the same electronic question-and-answer style vendor software most electronic filers pay to use.
