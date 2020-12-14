Marion High School JROTC recently completed a promotion board for cadets seeking to advance in the ranks to either sergeant or staff sergeant. At the conclusion, sophomore Stephany Miksch was recognized as the best cadet to appear before the board, earning the title Cadet of the Quarter.
Displaying the calm and controlled demeanor that helped her excel at the promotion board, Miksch smiled, nodded and expressed her gratitude when she was informed that she had performed the best from among the 10 cadets to appear before the promotion board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.