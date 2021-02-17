The 2021 Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25 for a full day of special guest speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.
Michele Payn, founder of Cause Matters Corp., a company that connects farming and food, is the morning keynote speaker. Payn will illustrate how trends in neuroscience and psychology are changing common perceptions surrounding farming and agriculture. She will examine how trends have led to bullying within agriculture and how the agriculture industry can be more compassionate and share the complexities of the food system with consumers.
