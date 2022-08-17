Native and First Nations communities often struggle to receive aid from the non-native people that now live on the lands of their ancestors.
With news of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana’s (MNII) Honoring Our Ancestors restoration project reaching ears throughout the state, one Grant County organization decided to help.
In late July and early August, the Marion-Grant County Visitor Bureau awarded MNII an up to $30,000 matching grant to make necessary improvements to their historic tribal complex, located in the old Peru Schoolhouse, and restore or replace eroded and vandalized headstones at their ancestral cemeteries throughout Miami and Grant County.
The funds have even been opened early in good faith of the project’s success.
“One of the purposes of Grant County having a visitors bureau is to maintain and try to improve some of our historic sites and landmarks,” John Lightle, Executive Director of the Marion-Grant County Visitors Bureau, shared with the Chronicle-Tribune yesterday afternoon. “The Miami Indians are certainly part of the beginning of Grant County history.”
He went on to say that, in addition to the thousands of visitors that come during the Mississinewa 1812 reenactment, many students tour the Miami heritage sites on field trips. “Visitors there can see that the Miami Nation and some of the community is interested in preserving that heritage.”
Though funds from the Visitors Bureau are only being made available for Grant County projects, the five sites included in the restoration are the Godfroy, Clayton and Slocum cemeteries near Peru, and the Meshingomesia cemetery and Indian Schoolhouse in Grant County.
According to Keith C. Layman, the Special Projects Coordinator for MNII, The Meshingomesia cemetery, also known as the “Indian Cemetery” located west of the Mississinewa 1812 battlegrounds on County Road 600, requires the most repairs.
Layman said he hopes the project will be an opportunity to pay respects to Miami ancestors, while also raising awareness and educating people today.
“For Native American tribes, our ancestors are very important to us,” Layman with the Chronicle-Tribune in January. “The condition that (the Meshingomesia cemetery) is in is a concern. It’s not a good representation to us of remembering and honoring our ancestors like we so often do.”
After three significant instances of vandalism, as well as more than 148 years of natural decay, many of the headstones are either missing or damaged, including the grave of Chief Meshingomesia.
According to Layman, an unknown person dug up one of the graves in the 1920s. Layman said he believes the person was looking for precious items like jewelry, which many native people were commonly buried with.
“Native tribes like ours used to bury people with items, like jewelry and things,” Layman said.
In another act of vandalism in the 1950s, many of the stones were kicked over. The final and most significant instance occurred on Halloween of 2008, when someone kicked over almost all of the headstones, breaking many of the pillars.
Layman said he anticipates each stone will cost about $3,000 to repair and that he hopes to restore most of the original stones, though some may not be salvageable.
In addition to the graves, the schoolhouse located on the same property requires a new roof and other miscellaneous repairs. In total, Layman’s goal is to raise upwards of $75,000 to $100,000.
The project will not only restore the cemetery, but hopefully encourage people in the community to learn about the history and present day Miami Nation of Indiana.
“People have a general lack of understanding of Native Americans, period. They don’t understand the history around them. Where they are living, where they are standing, there were those before them that were here that lived here,” Layman said. “A lot of people, especially people living here, don’t understand that Miami are still here.”
Layman said there are many common misconceptions about Native Americans, including that they were taught to farm.
“Woodlands people already farmed. We already had corn, various types of corn. The Miami were known for their special white corn that they grew,” Layman said. “The thought that civilization had to be brought here, it was already here, it just wasn’t what European civilization looked like.”
Layman questioned if many people in the area were aware that many of the names of places and landmarks, including La Fountaine and Francis Slocum Trail were named after Native American people.
“I think bringing some of these things forward will help people have a better understanding,” Layman said.
While looking into the history of the cemetery, Layman said he found that there is a lack of information about Meshingomesia himself, which inspired him to collect information and write a book. Profits from the book would go towards the Honoring Our Ancestors Project.
According to Layman, the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana hope to have the project complete by this year’s Mississinewa 1812.
For more information on the project, visit MiamiIndians.org/the -honoring-our-ancestors -project. To donate, visit MiamiIndians.org or check out their GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/save-tig-arena-owned-by-miami-of-in.
This story contains reporting from former Chronicle-Tribune Managing Editor Jaylan Miller.
