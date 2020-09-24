Bunker Hill — Tuesday at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at 2629 Capehart Ave. in Peru on a reported battery of a 32-year old woman who lives at the home.
When officers arrived, they met with the purported victim and observed an injury that indicated she had allegedly been battered by Michael Pettingill, 36. Pettingill was inside the home that he shared with the alleged victim. Further investigation revealed that Pettingill was wanted on a Fulton Superior Court arrest warrant alleging a single charge for theft-receiving stolen property.
