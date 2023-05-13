Marion High School senior Beck Vermilion has received statewide honors as he prepares to graduate. The Marion, Indiana, native is the first student since 2020 to be named an Indiana Academic All-Star. The award is given to 40 students throughout the state each year who display academic excellence along with extracurricular involvement, community service, and exemplary leadership. He was also one of seven finalists of the 2022 – 23 Lilly Scholarship.
Vermilion has served as captain of the football, wrestling, and track teams. He offers his time to help his peers in the arena, the classroom, and through his church. He ministers to younger students through College Wesleyan Church, for instance. He explained, “It’s kind of like a mentorship. They come to me and ask for help, and I love being a part of their lives. I’m there for anyone really, high-fiving and encouraging others.”
The mentors in his life have been many teachers and coaches, but he said his father and mother have been his constant inspiration and motivation. “They support me in everything I do. They always help me in my struggles, and are there for me with anything.” Both of his parents (Aaron and Ann Vermilion), he noted, are very accomplished, and have been great role models.
Upon receiving the Indiana Academic All-Star award, Vermilion was invited to select an influential teacher to be honored with him, and he chose his math teacher and coach, Doug Porter. Vermilion was quoted, “Mr. Porter always believed in me and my abilities, even when my internal confidence was lacking.”
Vermilion motivates himself through the simple belief that, “You are enough.” He further offered to others, “No matter your ability, you can do anything you set your mind to do. Just remind yourself, you always have enough ability.”
He additionally credited his longtime friends who motivate and encourage him in all aspects.
Vermilion will graduate with Academic Honors and Technical Honors this year, and will be attending Butler University under the dual Engineering program with Purdue as well as playing football for the Butler Bulldogs.
