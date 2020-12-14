MHS senior Evelyn Detamore has been named a 2020 Lilly Endowment Scholarship winner.
The Lilly scholarship recognizes academic success, along with leadership and civic involvement. The scholarship provides coverage for tuition and book fees for Indiana colleges/universities. The nomination and selection process for the Lilly Scholarship locally is handled by the Community Foundation of Grant County.
