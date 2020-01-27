Marion HS JROTC’s all-female color guard during a regional drill competition in Sheppardsville, Kentucky. Cadets I’Yela Hornaday, Joanna Hidalgo, Lunden Colley, and Kayleina O’Donnell earned second-place, the highest ever for a Marion team at this competition.
Marion High School freshman Evan Ray gives commands to his first-year drill squad as they compete at a regional competition in Sheppardsville, Kentucky. Ray led his squad to an impressive third-place finish.
JROTC Cadet I’Yela Hornaday, a Marion High School senior, receives congratulations from Col. David Welch, Commander, U.S. Army Cadet Command 7th Brigade, for her high placement during the individual knockout event during the regional drill competition in Sheppardsville, Kentucky.
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
The Marion High School JROTC Drill Team recently traveled to Sheppardsville, Kentucky to compete against 16 other schools in a regional competition recognized as one of the toughest. In previous years, the Giants were pleased to come away with just one placement. But this year they showed up ready to compete, and they came home with more trophies for top placements than ever before.
“I am very pleased with how we performed,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Smith, Army JROTC instructor at MHS. “We brought home more hardware than in all our previous times competing here combined!”
