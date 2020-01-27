The Marion High School JROTC Drill Team recently traveled to Sheppardsville, Kentucky to compete against 16 other schools in a regional competition recognized as one of the toughest. In previous years, the Giants were pleased to come away with just one placement. But this year they showed up ready to compete, and they came home with more trophies for top placements than ever before.

“I am very pleased with how we performed,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Smith, Army JROTC instructor at MHS. “We brought home more hardware than in all our previous times competing here combined!”

