MHS JROTC Cadets Dajaia Weaver and Jessica Pickell climb the 10-foot angled wall during the recent Raider competition at Blackford High School. Speed was of the essence as these Raiders rapidly scaled the wall while teammates Hayden Montgomery and Jaron Hofmann wait their turn. The Giants earned a third-place finish in the obstacle course event.
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
Members of the MHS JROTC Raider JV Team rapidly cross a 60-foot span using a 1-rope bridge during the recent competition at Blackford High School.
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
MHS JROTC Cadets Cory Rice and Evan Ray help Raider teammate Nicholas Elliott to scale the 10-foot wall obstacle at a recent Raider competition hosted by Blackford High School.
The Marion High School JROTC Raider Team kicked off their fall season with an impressive start at the Blackford High School Raider Challenge. The Giants racked up six top-three finishes from among the eight competitive events, earning a second place overall finish.
But that does not tell the full story of their performance.
