Marion High School JROTC cadets celebrate their victory over last year’s All-Army Raider National Champions on their home turf on Oct. 10. The Hobart Brickies defeated the Giants last year at both the Indiana and National Raider Championships by just one second in both instances. The Giants exacted revenge Saturday, winning there for only the second time in 10 years.
Marion High School JROTC Raiders run with a canoe with 250 pounds of ballast during the Raider Challenge hosted by Hobart High School on Oct. 10. The Giants defeated 12 other teams in this regional competition, including the Hobart Brickies, the Giants’ long-term rivals.
Marion High School JROTC Raiders sprint toward the finish line while carrying a stretcher with 120 pounds of weight during the litter carry event at the Hobart High School Raider Challenge on Oct. 10. The Giants strong showing at Hobart prompted the Brickies’ team coach to strongly encourage the Giants to return this year to compete at the National Championships — a strong endorsement coming from last year’s Indiana and National Raider Champions.
Marion High School JROTC Cadet Jessica Pickell is assisted over the 10-foot wall by teammate Evan Ray during the Hobart Raider Challenge on Oct. 10, as other teammates work on getting over the wall too. The Giants defeated their long-time nemesis the Brickies on their home turf to secure a sweet victory.
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
The Marion High School JROTC Raider Team traveled Saturday, Oct. 10, to Hobart to compete in a regional competition hosted by last year’s All-Army Raider National Champions. The Hobart Brickies have been the Giants’ principal competitor for several years at both state and national championships.
With the Giants still feeling the sting from being edged out of both the Indiana and national championship titles by 1 second in both cases last year, the Giants were looking for vengeance, and they brought it, toppling the Brickies and coming home victorious.
