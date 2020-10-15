The Marion High School JROTC Raider Team traveled Saturday, Oct. 10, to Hobart to compete in a regional competition hosted by last year’s All-Army Raider National Champions. The Hobart Brickies have been the Giants’ principal competitor for several years at both state and national championships.

With the Giants still feeling the sting from being edged out of both the Indiana and national championship titles by 1 second in both cases last year, the Giants were looking for vengeance, and they brought it, toppling the Brickies and coming home victorious.

