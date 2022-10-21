The Marion High JROTC Raiders B Team traveled to Concordia Lutheran High School to face eight other teams, including the varsity teams from several schools, in a regional Raider competition on Oct. 15, 2022. The Giants bested them all to earn the win, demonstrating the strength of their Raider program.
The Marion High School JROTC varsity Raider team easily swept all five competitive events Saturday, Oct. 15defeating 14 other teams to easily win the overall competition hosted by Hobart High School. The Giants will compete Oct. 22 at Camp Atterbury for the Indiana JROTC Raider State Championship.
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
The Marion High School JROTC Raider team recently faced a difficult dilemma: Two regional Raider competitions were being hosted on the same date. One was at the Giants’ longtime rival Hobart High School. The another was at Concordia Lutheran High School. Both schools were known to host very competitive events. So, what to do?
“After much consideration we decided to send the varsity A Team to Hobart and our B Team to Concordia,” said retired Lt. Col. David Farlow, the Raider Team’s head coach and Senior Army Instructor for MHS JROTC. “I knew that our B Team would be very competitive against the varsity teams from other schools. So why not divide to conquer?”
