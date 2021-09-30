The Marion High School JROTC cadets steamrolled into Fort Wayne on Saturday, Sept. 25, flattening all other Raider teams in their third regional competition of the season. Concordia Lutheran High School hosted the latest regional Raider competition, where the Giants easily defeated all from the field of 12 teams.
“They just continue to improve each week,” said retired Lt. Col. David Farlow, Raiders team coach. “They are on a mission that is focused on retaining their title as the All-Army Raider National Champions when they travel to Molena, Ga., on Nov. 6 and 7.”
At the All-Army JROTC Raider National Championship, the very best teams from across the country gather for this invitation-only competition. Co-ed teams are composed of four female and six male cadets who compete in each of the five events.
The requirement for team composition at Concordia was a minimum of two females in each event.
“It is really very simple: We train for, and compete in all of our regional competitions exactly how we will have to do it at the National Championship,” Farlow said. “We are preparing for bigger and better things.”
Commenting on what it is like to be a Lady Raider, MHS senior Dajaia Weaver, a veteran of attending two previous National Championships, said: “It is tough. We have to be able to keep up and to help the boys. We are a team, and they are counting on us to do our part. I never want to let my team down.”
Weaver and her sister Raiders continue to rise to the challenge.
“I have not attended the Nationals,” MHS sophomore Hayleigh Kirkwood said. “But I know that I want us to do our best there. And to do so, we all have to work hard and focus together as a team.”
Also of note, on Saturday at the Concordia competition the MHS Raiders’ B Team placed fourth, defeating other schools’ varsity teams.
The Giants have several more opportunities to focus as a team in a highly competitive environment prior to heading off to the Nationals. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Raider team will host their home competition for 15 teams coming in from across the Midwest. The Giants have never been defeated on their home turf. The following weekend they will travel to Hobart High School.
The MHS JROTC Raiders team is accepting donations to help offset the costs associated with traveling to and competing in the National Championship. Donations can be mailed to the JROTC Department at Marion High School. 750W 26th St. Marion, IN 46953.
