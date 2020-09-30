Alysa ‘Muffett’ Yancey, member of the Marion High School JROTC Precision Air Rifle Marksmanship Team, takes aim during a recent match. Yancey placed third in a nationwide virtual match and helped the Marion team to fourth place overall.
The Marion High School JROTC Air Rifle Marksmanship Team started their season off with a strong showing. Competing in an online, nationwide matched hosted by the Orion Scoring System, the Giants shot a “virtual” match against dozens of other teams from across the country. Marion sophomore Alysa Yancey earned an individual third-place finish, helping her team to place fourth overall.
“This was a nice way to start the season for our Precision team and a great showing by Alysa ‘Muffett’ Yancey,” said retired Lt. Col. David Farlow, the Giants’ Senior Army Instructor and head coach of the Rifle Team.
