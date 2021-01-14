Marion High School JROTC Cadet Alysa Yancey has qualified to compete in the 2021 Junior Air Rifle Marksmanship National Championship to be held Jan. 21-23 in Griffin, Georgia.
Yancey earned her spot by competing in a regional qualification match while shooting as a member of “The X Count,” a club marksmanship team based in Fort Wayne. Yancey, who shoots in the precision category, was a member of a four-person team that qualified to advance to the national championship.
