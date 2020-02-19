MARION — Do you know a Marion High School alumnus who deserves recognition? Nominations for the MHS Hall of Distinction 2020 inductions are being accepted through Friday, April 3.
The Hall seeks to honor men and women who have distinguished themselves through superb accomplishment on a local, state or national level in diverse fields of endeavor. Nominations must be made in writing and must be received by Patty Barney in the Office of the Superintendent, District Offices at Marion High School, 750 W. 26th St., Marion, or by email to pbarney@marion.k12.in.us, by April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.