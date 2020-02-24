A Marion High School counselor is facing multiple felony charges after police discovered he was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile.
According to a press release from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), 46-year-old Ryan C. Vermilion, of Marion, was arrested Sunday by WCSO officers on 12 counts of vicarious sexual gratification, all Level 4 felonies, and 12 counts of child exploitation, all Level 5 felonies.
