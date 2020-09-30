The Marion High School Key Club is ready to start their Caring Closet back up for the school year, to help students who find themselves in need. Many of us take the basics for granted, but going without them is a reality for too many. The Key Club helps fill those gaps.
The service-focused student organization will accept donations throughout the school year to keep it running. Donations will be accepted during school / office hours. Marion High School students and staff can drop donations off with Ms. Vermilion, Key Club sponsor, in Room 2-46, or can donate money if they don't want to do the shopping themselves. Anyone outside the school who would like to help should contact Vermilion, mvermilion@marion.k12.in.us, or call her at the school, 765-664-9051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.