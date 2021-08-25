For the first time in MHS history, the school marching band received a gold rating with distinction at the Indiana State School Music Association Summer Showcase.
“It’s pretty hard to get,” said band director Joshua Huff. “It’s not just something they give out.”
The marching band has received a gold rating twice in the last three years, but never “with distinction.”
Mariah Lindsey, a senior in the band, said she was not expecting the performance to go as well as it did.
“We just have a lot of good players and people who are eager to learn,” Lindsey said. “We just really stepped it up this year.”
Lindsey said she is glad the award is bringing awareness to the marching band.
“We don’t always have a good name sometimes,” Lindsey said. “It shows that we really are talented and it’s nice that people are recognizing that.”
The band, consisting of 63 students, performed a show themed “To The Summit,” which had been planned for the 2020 showcase before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was the idea of the show, just keep looking to the summit and keep looking up,” Huff said. “Challenge yourself to be better today than you were yesterday.”
The theme inspired the band members to push through the valleys and mountains of the pandemic, Huff said.
“That’s what we asked the kids to do everytime we practiced, everytime we came into work, everytime we performed, we wanted to be better this time than the last time they did it,” Huff said. “That’s exactly how they approached the season.”
Huff said he hears people express concern for the younger generation and the future of the country.
“I’m telling you right now, working with teenagers everyday, we’re in good hands,” Huff said.
The band’s success is in part due to the support from the community and parents, Huff said.
“You couldn’t ask for more support. In the middle of the pandemic, we had local businesses step up and donate things” Huff said. “No matter what awards or trophies, they will remember that the community got behind them this year and supported them.”
The band will perform the show once more at the homecoming game on Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.