Marion General Hospital will provide free COVID-19 testing to the public today through Friday as part of a special outreach effort aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Grant County.
With Grant County teetering on the verge of the red category, the worst designation relating to community spread of the virus, MGH is hoping the public will take advantage of the drive-thru testing clinic in the parking lot of 117 W. Mulberry St. in Marion that will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25 to Aug. 27.
“With the significant increase in COVID-19 and the lack of testing, MGH felt the need to respond to our community’s needs. The Emergency Department and MGH Express are being overwhelmed with patients seeking COVID-19 testing and treatment,” MGH officials said in a statement to the Chronicle-Tribune. “MGH Administration decided that pulling asymptomatic patients to a testing location will allow us to focus our care on patients seeking urgent or emergent services.”
No appointment is necessary. MGH is asking people who would like to participate to bring their health insurance card if they have one.
MGH officials say this testing opportunity is only for individuals who are asymptomatic but have had recent exposure to the virus or for people whose symptoms are mild.
Anyone in need of medical attention are encouraged to contact their primary care physician or go to MGH Express or the emergency room depending on the severity of their symptoms.
The decision to offer the testing site is a direct response to the need the hospital has seen in the community over the past few days, officials say.
“MGH is very committed to helping lower the transmission of COVID in our community,” MGH said in a statement.
“Testing allows individuals to be educated on whether or not they need to quarantine themselves. This leads to a slowing spread of COVID-19. Proper mask wearing and vaccination allow for even lower transmission,” the company officials interviewed by the Chronicle-Tribune explained.
Last year, MGH opened a sick clinic in less than 24 hours to help with the spread of COVID-19 within Grant County to test, treat and educate sick patients. For more than a year, MGH employees have held joint community calls with businesses, schools and nursing homes to collaborate and educate the community on best practices as more information came out about the virus.
MGH’s vaccine clinics have administered over 30,000 vaccines, even traveling to businesses to vaccinate employees onsite.
MGH also continues to test for COVID in its outpatient facility, as it has throughout the pandemic.
