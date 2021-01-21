Marion General Hospital’s (MGH) vaccine clinic has ramped up its operations as it continues to serve the first groups of Hoosiers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
MGH Public Information Officer Kate Lyons said in its first weeks of vaccine clinic operations the hospital was vaccinating about 200 people per day, but now it is vaccinating about 360 people per day. MGH has administered 4,535 vaccines as of Thursday, Lyons said, including beginning to give second doses of vaccine on Jan. 8.
