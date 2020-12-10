Marion General Hospital (MGH) expects to receive its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week and is finalizing the details of its initial vaccination plan for local front line health care workers.
Kate Lyons, MGH public information officer, said while a definite date has not been confirmed, MGH should receive its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines as early as Dec. 15 and “definitely” before Christmas. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) met Thursday and is expected to approve emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to begin being distributed as soon as possible but had not given formal approval as of deadline Thursday.
As part of the state’s vaccination plan, MGH has been designated as a Phase 1-A vaccine distribution site and will be responsible for handling the vaccination of health care workers in Grant and Wabash counties.
Lyons said eligible Phase 1-A workers include those working in a variety of health care settings where they could have direct or indirect exposure to COVID-positive patients. This includes employees at hospitals, doctor’s offices, pharmacies, long term care and outpatient facilities and home health care settings, she said.
“We’re prioritizing our folks who are working on the COVID floor and beyond that it will be anybody working directly with patients,” Lyons said.
All health care workers in Grant and Wabash counties could potentially receive their first of two doses of the vaccine at the end of January depending upon the various waves of vaccine shipments MGH receives, Lyons said, but it is not clear at the moment exactly when all Phase 1-A eligible workers will have access to the vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses at this point to be effective, according to health officials.
“To our knowledge there are not enough vaccines in this first wave to cover all of the health care workers in the state,” Lyons said.
Lyons said she did not have an estimate of the total number of health care workers that would be eligible for 1-A vaccination in the two counties. MGH will receive 975 doses in its first shipment of vaccines and expects to receive additional doses about a week after the first shipment, but the number of doses in the second shipment will be dependent on utilization, Lyons said.
The Pfizer vaccine is required to be kept at subzero temperatures before being thawed out and used within a certain timeframe, and the Moderna vaccine expected to be approved soon also has certain temperature requirements. Lyons said MGH has contracted with companies and has enough cold storage space on site to accommodate Pfizer or Moderna vaccines’ temperature requirements as it receives shipments over the next few weeks.
Eligible health care workers will need to schedule an appointment online for their vaccinations through MGH, and Lyons said the hospital is using an online scheduling system. Health care workers in both counties will be contacted as soon as MGH confirms the date it will receive its first shipment, Lyons said. The vaccine will be free to the workers.
Lyons said various volunteers with health care expertise, such as LPNs and RNs, have volunteered to help operate the hospital’s vaccine clinic, which will take the burden off of clinical staff interacting with patients. The plan is to operate the clinic 12 hours a day and vaccinate around 200 health care workers each day once the vaccine is received, she said.
The exact location of the vaccine clinic will not be made public to avoid ineligible members of the public showing up in hopes of getting vaccinated, but Lyons said the vaccine clinic will be located at a MGH facility in Grant County.
“We’re trying to keep it from being a flood of non-health care workers coming looking for the vaccine,” she said. “When it’s open to the public...we’ll be pushing the available times and locations. Until then we’re just trying to keep it a little more low key so the health care workers that are coming from Wabash can come in quickly, get vaccinated and get out and get back to work.”
Once all health care workers receive the vaccine, Lyons said Phase 1-B is focused on “protecting the vulnerable,” including those with co-morbidities like COPD or diabetes, those 65 and older and those living in long term care facilities where spread of COVID is more likely even with precautions taken.
Phase 2 of the vaccine will include those working in correctional facilities, group homes and individuals who work at essential businesses and services who cannot social distance while carrying out their work, Lyons said.
Phase 3 will be vaccination of the remainder of the general public.
As of this week, Lyons said MGH administration has not determined whether employees will be required to be vaccinated in order to work at hospital facilities once the vaccine is available for all workers, but it is being considered.
National, state and local health officials have said the country is still at least months away from the full general public having access to the vaccine enough to reach herd immunity, so individuals should continue to follow all health guidelines including wearing a mask when in public, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, hand washing and isolating or quarantining when infected or exposed to COVID-19.
Lyons said she is proud of the perseverance and hard work of health care workers who have worked tirelessly to give patients the best possible care during the pandemic.
