Marion General Hospital (MGH) President and CEO Stephanie Hilton-Siebert presented the Grant County Public Safety Operations Center Policy Board a $500,000 check at the board's Wednesday meeting. The funds are earmarked to be used for equipment purchases for the countywide central dispatch center.
“We really appreciate the partnership with MGH and all the county groups that have come together to make this happen," Commissioner Mark Bardsley said. "The $500,000 donation from MGH is being used on broadcast equipment. MGH has helped lighten the burden on taxpayers to help improve the transmission of information from dispatch to ambulances to get our first responders out into the community promptly. This is a partnership we’ve hoped for and have worked toward for a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.