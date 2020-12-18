Dr. Philip Renfroe checked in at Marion General Hospital a little before 8 a.m. Friday, a few minutes early for his appointment. He was then led to a table, filled out some paperwork, and indicated he would prefer the injection in his left arm since his right arm is dominant.
This scenario has happened millions of times before with a variety of immunizations, but what happened next was history in the making as a volunteer administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, making Renfroe one of the first health care workers in Grant and Wabash counties to receive the vaccine. More than 1,000 other front line health care workers from the two counties will be going through the same process as part of MGH’s first shipment of the vaccine.
Renfroe — a family physician with Indiana Health Centers, assistant professor at Indiana Wesleyan’s graduate public health program and a member of the Grant County Health Board — said he had reviewed the side effects with the vaccine and was prepared to experience some burning or pain with the injection, but in his experience the vaccination “was not painful at all.”
“And of course I’m just now getting the vaccine so I’ve got to wait and see how my body responds to it,” he said.
Following the vaccination, Renfroe was led to another table where he immediately scheduled the required second dose of the vaccine 21-28 days from Friday. He then sat with other newly-vaccinated health care workers for 10-15 minutes so those running the clinic can observe any possible reactions to the vaccination.
Through his different roles, Renfroe said he has been intimately involved with the fight against COVID in a number of ways, from treating patients at the clinic to helping formulate IWU’s response to the pandemic. He said the clinic has had to open and close several times and faced staffing shortages due to infection and exposure to COVID, and he does not think it is an exaggeration when people so often say COVID-19 is “unprecedented.”
“Sometimes I think things like that are exaggerated, but when I see the impact not only across the globe but also the impact of how prolonged that it’s been, this truly is a historical event,” he said. “And so getting the vaccine out is not going to cure all the problems, but it’s a good start. To use the proverbial, it’s the light at the end of the tunnel.”
As part of Phase 1-A of the state’s vaccination plan, health care workers who are working directly with patients and at a higher risk for being exposed to COVID, including those at hospitals, doctor’s offices, pharmacies, long term care and outpatient facilities and home health care settings, are eligible to receive the available Pfizer vaccine.
“It’s very exciting,” MGH public information officer Kate Lyons said Friday morning. “It feels like a next phase of this pandemic regarding healing and recovery and just working together with our health care communities within these two counties to make sure everybody is prepared and vaccinated and ready to care for patients without having to pause.”
MGH Clinical Pharmacist Alem Mulat said the first shipment of vaccine came in Thursday by FedEx and was immediately placed into an ultra cold freezer the hospital has acquired specifically for vaccine purposes. The next stage in preparation is transferring it to a normal refrigerator, he said, and the vaccine can keep in the refrigerator for up to five days.
“So we put it there and we prepared it this morning, so we have to thaw it for like 30 minutes before you mix it,” Mulat said. “And then after 30 minutes we mix it and we give it to the patients.”
Mulat said like many other vaccine distributors across the country, MGH has found that vials of vaccine supposed to have five doses have had up to eight doses instead, which will help stretch the shipment further and get more workers vaccinated.
“So six [doses per vial] is the standard so far. We’ve received nothing less than six,” he said. “Oh my goodness, yes, if it continues like that it’s a lot of additional doses we’re going to get for the people.”
Tom Oney, MGH administrative director of ancillary support services, said the hospital was originally allotted 975 doses in its first shipment of the vaccine, but with the extra doses within vials there will be closer to 1,200 doses available. As of now, he said the hospital is expecting another shipment of vaccine early next week but the state has not said how many doses can be expected.
The exact total of eligible Phase 1-A workers in the two counties has not been determined, but Lyons said the state has determined approximately one-third of all eligible workers statewide will be able to be vaccinated with the first shipments received this week.
Mulat said science has come a long way in a short time, recalling the early days of the pandemic where he would literally be Googling best practices from other countries because there was no U.S.-based research or guidance on how to develop treatment plans to fight COVID.
“Almost twice a month I have to change the treatment plans based on the guidelines from CDC and FDA, and then now I’m involved in the vaccine,” he said. “It’s an exciting time, you know, from the beginning to where we are today.”
While some have questioned the safety of the vaccine since it was developed so quickly, Mulat said the underlying technology that delivers the vaccine has been studied and developed over the past 10 years. He compared the process to how car companies release new models each year, where the underlying mechanics are the same but this year’s model is adapted and built upon what has come before it for what is needed now.
“So this is mRNA vaccine, so what it does is once the vaccine is in the body, it goes to the ribosomes where the proteins are made in the cell,” Mulat said. “And it produces that spike protein in the cell and then the cell produces antibodies that will be ready when we have the actual virus that’s in our bodies. So it’s really a good technology and it’s safe and effective. So it’s good. I urge everyone to get this vaccine.”
Renfroe said he was skeptical when first hearing on the vaccine developments, but after doing the research and with his experience as a medical professional he read enough information to determine the vaccine had gone through the proper vetting process any vaccine will go through and that it is safe.
“I thought it would be a good example if I would get it early on, so I'm happy to get it today,” Renfroe said. “I think many people fail to realize that medical science is always an ongoing process. What we know today will not be the same as what we know in the future. I understand when people have concerns about something new such as this vaccine, but I think time will reveal the effectiveness of it, and ultimately my faith is in God himself because he is ultimately in control of all this.”
Currently the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, but officials expect the Moderna vaccine will be authorized soon to make even more doses available nationwide. Oney said it is hard to underestimate how fast manufacturers and the government were able to make a safe vaccine available.
“It’s fantastic. It truly is. I don't think people are giving the FDA and everybody, the manufacturers, enough credit of how quickly they were able to get this out,” he said. “Everything was 4,5 years, 6 years potentially to get a vaccine, but with that new vaccine that Alem had spoke about it was able to speed up this entire process because it's a great opportunity right now.”
Lyons reiterated that vaccines are currently only available for health care workers through appointments, and the general public is not eligible for vaccination yet. It is still unknown exactly when all Phase 1-A eligible people will receive a vaccine, so Lyons said there is no firm timetable of when the state will move on to the next phases.
Lyons said Phase 1-B is focused on “protecting the vulnerable,” including those with co-morbidities like COPD or diabetes, those 65 and older and those living in long term care facilities where spread of COVID is more likely even with precautions taken.
Phase 2 of the vaccine will include those working in correctional facilities, group homes and individuals who work at essential businesses and services who cannot social distance while carrying out their work, Lyons said. Phase 3 will be vaccination of the remainder of the general public.
Lyons said the vaccine clinic will be open 12 hours a day and staffed mainly with volunteer LPNs and RNs. It was originally planned to vaccinate around 200 health care workers per day, but Lyons and Oney noted there seems to be some down time with the current plan to vaccinate three people every 10 minutes. Potentially the hospital could begin scheduling more people per time slot to vaccinate more people more quickly.
