Tino Mitchener

Marion firefighter Tino Mitchener gives back to his community as commissioner of the Marion Babe Ruth Baseball league.

 Photo provided by City of Marion

Mar­i­on fire­fight­er Pvt. Tino Mitch­en­er is pay­ing for­ward his pas­sion for base­ball through coach­ing and, more recent­ly, accept­ing a chal­lenge to take over Mar­i­on Youth Base­ball. Two years ago, Mitch­en­er was asked to take over the league from Mar­i­on Com­mu­ni­ty Schools.

Through coor­di­na­tion of May­or Jess Alum­baugh and the Mar­i­on Fire Depart­ment, Mitch­en­er was relo­cat­ed to the fire sta­tion near­est Lin­coln Field so that he could fea­si­bly address the com­mu­ni­ty need and run the league. The 10-year head coach of the Mar­i­on Pro­fes­sion­al Fire­fight­ers Local 676 Team is now the com­mis­sion­er of the over­all city league, now called Mar­i­on Babe Ruth Baseball.

