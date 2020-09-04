Marion firefighter Pvt. Tino Mitchener is paying forward his passion for baseball through coaching and, more recently, accepting a challenge to take over Marion Youth Baseball. Two years ago, Mitchener was asked to take over the league from Marion Community Schools.
Through coordination of Mayor Jess Alumbaugh and the Marion Fire Department, Mitchener was relocated to the fire station nearest Lincoln Field so that he could feasibly address the community need and run the league. The 10-year head coach of the Marion Professional Firefighters Local 676 Team is now the commissioner of the overall city league, now called Marion Babe Ruth Baseball.
