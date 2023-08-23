The Marion Fire Department responded to a report of a possible structural fire at the old YMCA on Wednesday morning.
“The first crew on the scene did have light smoke showing on the west side of the building,” said Brandon Eckstein, deputy fire chief. “They made an interior attack and there was a room on the west side of the building that did have a small amount of fire. And right now, origin and cause is under investigation.”
Eckstein said they were going through a lot of evidence to determine the cause of the fire and that it could take anywhere from hours to days to weeks to make that determination.
“They had it under control I want to say within 30 minutes,” Eckstein said. “The biggest battle we had was the basement was full of smoke and all three floors of the building [were] full of smoke. Crews were doing a primary and secondary search of the building, making sure there was no victims inside still.”
Eckstein confirmed that nobody was in the building.
Eckstein requested that anyone with any information about the fire call fire headquarters at 765-668-4474.
