Eighty-seven grams of meth, $6,000 in cash and an illegally-owned handgun were seized during a traffic stop in Fairmount Friday, according to police reports released Monday evening.
Around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 20, Fairmount Police Department officer Lance Sands pulled over a vehicle that was observed traveling 13 miles per hour over the speed limit in a 55 miles per hour zone. During the stop, Sands reportedly saw a magazine of a gun in the vehicle and asked the driver if there was a gun in the vehicle. The driver stated he was unsure, so Sands asked him to step out of the vehicle, according to a police report submitted by Fairmount Police Department Assistant Chief Kyle Hamilton.
