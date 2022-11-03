On Tuesday morning, Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service held a dedication ceremony for the mended MIA crosses at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery.
Following over two years of hard work and collaboration between the folks who run GMP and Needham-Storey-Wampner, the recently restored memorial crosses honoring those who lost their lives deemed missing in action during World War II were dedicated during a moving ceremony.
In attendance were the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1152 Honor Guard from Kokomo, Grissom Air Cadet Squadron, and State Rep. Ann Vermilion, who provided the keynote address. IWU trumpeters, Grace Helms and Jacob Snyder, played Taps after the names of all MIA soldiers were read, and the vocal trio, Anchored, sang the National Anthem.
Unbeknownst to the current management of GMP, when the crosses were removed from the cemetery years ago due to vandalism, families were given the opportunity to receive their loved one’s cross monument. Shortly before the ceremony, Grant Memorial Park received calls from a few family members identifying additional WWII soldiers missing in action who once had a cross at GMP.
Among those family members was Col. Phillip Maggart, brother of Lt. Charles Maggart, whose plane was shot down on December 5, 1942, in the Pacific Theatre of World War II. When Col. Maggart heard that GMP had restored the crosses in their possession and were placing them in the cemetery once again, he knew his brother’s cross needed to rejoin his compatriots. Along with Lt. Charles Maggart, the additional soldier names that were called in were read at the dedication ceremony Tuesday morning.
GMP wishes to extend the invitation to any other families holding onto a MIA memorial cross that once rested at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery to contact them so their loved one’s monument can be returned to the boulevard in the spring.
The story of how this restoration project came to be is one of personal perseverance, dedicated team work, and a few miracles along the way.
Over his 30 years working on the grounds of the cemetery, Groundskeeper Jose Alvarado has seen his share of vandalism. The most unfortunate of which are the crosses marking those that were considered MIA during World War II.
Gradually, Alvarado found nearly 80 crosses knocked over, mildewed, split in pieces or crumbling with the slightest touch. For many years, he has carefully gathered the 35-pound stone markers in his arms and carried them to shelter behind the storage barn at the cemetery.
In February of 2020, two months after she was hired as a Family Care Advisor at GMP, Alice Uttinger was approached by Alvarado who wished to show her something. He brought her around to the side of the barn where the 78 crosses, bearing the names of brave young men lost overseas, lay flat under a tarp, broken.
“I was sad,” said Uttinger, whose husband is also a veteran. “It was like a hidden secret. He hid those to protect them … When he showed them to me, he said, ‘I’m trusting you with this because I know you’re a go-getter.’ I started laughing because I didn’t really know him that well at the time. So, I just said, ‘Well, let me see what I can do.’”
Uttinger immediately set out to find grant funding for the crosses’ restoration. Wearly Monuments, who takes care of all NSW’s monument needs, quoted the restoration of all the crosses at $13,800. After writing many letters to different organizations and being denied for numerous grants because of the company’s for-profit status, Wearly Monuments’ Vice President Tyler Whitaker offered to do the restoration at no charge.
“Our veterans are everything. They laid down the ultimate sacrifice for our country and gave us the lives that we have today,” Whittaker told the Chronicle-Tribune over the phone. “The project wasn’t going to move forward if it wasn’t done, wanting to see it done and see it through.”
Prior to Whitaker’s offer, NSW had planned and organized a tenderloin dinner to raise funds. Veteran organization Warrior’s Blend volunteered their time to help run the fundraiser and Rock’s Tenderloin would provide the food. After the restoration was done for free, NSW Owner and President Mark Storey decided they would pay it forward and all proceeds would go toward different local veterans’ organizations.
Normally, with fundraising events like these, guests are charged $10 and the organizer and supplier each take half of the proceeds. The day of the event, Storey announced that they would simply pay Rock’s Tenderloin and all funds would go toward local veterans.
They raised $3,000 in three hours.
“To see this coming into fruition is crazy to me. I didn’t think it was gonna happen a year and a half ago,” Uttinger said. She added that they hope to have the same fundraiser next year with the proceeds going toward veterans programs again.
Over the past three weeks, the grounds crew at Grant Memorial have been installing the newly restored crosses on the boulevard where they originally stood. In fact, the team of five have been doing this restoration project in addition to their normal workload at GMP.
“When they had them all lined up in that first section, I came around the corner and I had to turn away. I had tears in my eyes, and I wasn’t letting him see me cry,” Director of Cemetery Operations for GMP Tracy Johnson said, laughing. “I was excited because the idea that we had in our head actually came to fruition, and it’s darn near perfect.”
“These guys have done so much work out at the cemetery to bring honor back to the names on those crosses,” Aftercare Advisor Lori Moore shared with the Chronicle-Tribune. “That’s what this is all about: bringing honor to those that served.”
The workers who committed so much time and effort to this project are Jose Alvarado, Steve Velarde, Shannon Jordan, Michael Denham and Justin Wright. According to Moore, each went at this work with personal zeal far greater than mere professional execution.
“It started as a dream in Jose’s heart that oozed into Alice’s heart,” Moore went on to say. “But then it grew. It became a complete team effort. It wasn’t, ‘Just one more job we have to do.’ It was, ‘No. This is a passion. This is something that needs to be done. These people need to be honored.’ And, because of the passion that grew from Jose to Alice to the rest of the team, it’s going to happen and it’s going to be a beautiful thing.”
“This is a big deal,” Moore added. “These people gave all, and they’re our people. They are all Grant County people.”
