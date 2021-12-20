Congratulations to Marion High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) team members Deissy Gunyon, Ravleen Rai, Aidan Ruley, Joselyn Garcia, and their coach, Cathy Griffin, on their success at the BPA Regional Leadership Conference at the Heartland Career Center in Wabash.
Joselyn Garcia, a freshman, was selected to participate in the Leadership Workshop series. Deissy Gunyon and Aidan Ruley, both sophomores, and Ravleen Rai, freshman, all earned the opportunity to compete at the state level in March with the following regional competition results:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.