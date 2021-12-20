MHS BPA

MHS BPA Coach Cathy Griffin displays awards won by Aidan Ruley, who participated virtually in the competition at the BPA Regional Leadership Conference, held at Heartland Career Center in Wabash. Next to her is Ravleen Rai with her awards, and at right is Deissy Gunyon with her awards. All three students advanced to the state level competition, to be held in March in Indianapolis.

 Photo provided by Marion Community Schools

Congratulations to Marion High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) team members Deissy Gunyon, Ravleen Rai, Aidan Ruley, Joselyn Garcia, and their coach, Cathy Griffin, on their success at the BPA Regional Leadership Conference at the Heartland Career Center in Wabash.

Joselyn Garcia, a freshman, was selected to participate in the Leadership Workshop series. Deissy Gunyon and Aidan Ruley, both sophomores, and Ravleen Rai, freshman, all earned the opportunity to compete at the state level in March with the following regional competition results:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.