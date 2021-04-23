For Dave Shaw, it has never been about the miles. It’s always been about the people, and the meals served along the way.
Shaw, who will turn 90 in July, was honored Friday by the Meals on Wheels Association of Marion Area. Shaw has dedicated 30 years of his life to the cause.
Following his retirement from full-time work with GM and a medical scare, Shaw was asked to join and help with the nonprofit by delivering meals. With the exception of a brief period where he stayed home during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaw has been serving meals to those in need ever since.
Meals on Wheels Marion Area held a special open house on Friday in appreciation of all the volunteers that make their work possible, but there was a special surprise in store for Shaw.
Nestled away just out of sight and waiting for their cue around the corner was his family.
When Shaw arrived, the family came out for the surprise and Meals on Wheels Marion Executive Director Jessica Tabor presented Shaw with a special trophy to honor his dedication to the program.
Most of the family is located in or around Marion, but a few had a longer journey. Dave’s daughter Jennifer Wegner, for example, came all the way from San Antonio, Texas.
Four generations of family sat gathered together, from Shaw to his great-granddaughter Evie Tracy, around a table inside the First United Methodist Church to reminisce of the time spent together and look forward to the time together still to come.
“I didn’t expect this at all,” said Shaw. “Not at all, I thought I’d come in and get some food.”
Meals on Wheels has been a family affair for Shaw and his family. Previously, he and his wife of 70 years, Dolores, would deliver the meals together. After her passing, grandson Derek Cunningham has stepped up and taken on the role of driving the route with his grandfather.
Every Monday, Cunningham drives in from Kokomo to run the route. These rides hold special meaning to Cunningham.
“I know it means a lot,” said Cunningham. “It means a lot to them to help them out and keep it going. It means the world to me that I’m able to have the time to come over and spend the afternoons with him and get the meals delivered. We get to spend quality time together on the route.”
In addition to presenting the award to Shaw, Tabor gave the family another commemorative trophy in honor of Dolores’ work for the organization.
While giving the award, Tabor thanked the family and acknowledged how they have also made the community that works with Meals on Wheels feel like a family.
“I’m so thankful for you and your family and all you’ve done for us,” Tabor said to the family. “It’s like a family around here, and I’m just truly blessed to serve with you guys.”
Shaw’s daughter Cindy Cunningham said that her father is a bit of a busy bee and dedicates much of his time to helping the community in one form or another. Whether it's knitting hats or volunteering his time to beautify the area by cleaning litter, he always stays busy.
Cunningham said it was special to be gathered around the patriarch of the family and celebrate his achievement.
“It means everything,” said Cunningham. “We miss mom and wish she was here, but it means everything that they cared enough about my dad to do this.”
Tabor said that Meals on Wheels has seen increased demand in the past year. They are in need of more people just like Dave Shaw who are willing to dedicate their time to the cause.
Tabor added that if anyone was interested in being a part of Meals on Wheels Marion Area, they could reach out by emailing her at grantcomealsonwheels@gmail.com or by calling 765-667-3968.
