Marion judge vying for Superior Court 3 seat
Marion City Court Judge Jason McVicker has thrown his hat into the ring and is running for the Grant County Superior Court 3 judge’s seat in the May primary.
Current Judge Warren Haas has announced he is planning to retire and will not be seeking re-election.
McVicker was born and raised in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1992. He received his undergraduate degree from Purdue University in 1996 and his law degree from Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach in 2000.
McVicker has been practicing law for 20 years, serving as assistant state attorney in Collier County, Florida and later in Brevard County, Florida, before coming home to Marion.
“I’ve always had a desire to go into law. I can’t remember a time where I didn’t. … It goes by fast,” he said.
McVicker said that when his wife, Nicole, encouraged him to come back to Indiana, he told her he would only consider moving back to Marion.
“I’ve never regretted moving back to Marion because if I can provide my children with half the childhood I had, I’m already ahead of the game,” McVicker said.
He recalled that while in Florida, during a recess in a case, Nicole came to see him, holding a paper stating there was an opening at the prosecutor’s office in Grant County.
McVicker said he was a full-time Grant County prosecutor for a year when he saw an opening across the courthouse square, at Spitzer Herriman Stephenson Holdread Conner & Persinger, LLP.
He’s still with the firm today, practicing almost every area of law except criminal defense and bankruptcy.
McVicker was first appointed judge of Marion City Court by former Gov. Mike Pence in 2015, filling in when then-judge Jim Kocher retired, leaving one year left of his term.
McVicker said he ran for the position again the following year and is now serving his second term. He also serves as the town attorney for Swayzee.
When it comes to Superior Court 3, McVicker said he believes his diverse experiences can help him run a fair and respectful courtroom.
“I’ve had tremendous opportunities. … I have the best of all worlds,” he said. “I do so many different things. I’ve prosecuted everything from a speeding ticket to a murder.”
McVicker said the first assignment he was given as a Grant County prosecutor was in Superior Court 3.
“I think it’s come full circle,” he said.
McVicker said that if he’s elected, he plans to approach each case impartially.
“I want to carry on the good work Judge Warren Haas has done,” McVicker said. “We have tremendous judges in Grant County.”
McVicker said he plans to hit the campaign trail like any politician, investing in posters, mailing fliers and going door to door.
“This is a career defining decision for me. … I don’t presume anyone’s support, but I hope to earn everyone’s support,” he said.
McVicker is running against fellow Republican and Magistrate Brian McLane, whom he happens to see on a near daily basis.
“He’s not only an outstanding magistrate, he’s also a great person,” McVicker said.
While McVicker said he’s fully committed to the race, he said his top priorities will always be his faith and his family.
Haas to retire, McVicker enters race
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.