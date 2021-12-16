As Marion Community Schools (MCS) continue to follow CDC guidelines and enforce a mask mandate, district leaders questioned if other schools in the county are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
As of the Tuesday board meeting, MCS had 23 positive staff or students district wide and 170 in quarantine due to symptoms or close contact with someone inside or outside of the school with COVID.
MCS nurse Sue Nicholson said she is seeing an increase in the number of vaccinated students, especially those 5-11 years old. Thanks to vaccinations and masks, many students have not had to quarantine when exposed, Sue said.
Enforcing COVID restrictions is difficult when restrictions are not being enforced in most other settings, Sue said.
“I am frustrated by the fact that we are the only ones following the rules,” Sue said. “It's not easy. It's not easy when other people aren’t.”
Board member Alan Beck asked Sue if the standards on who should be quarantined have changed recently, citing a Facebook post by another school corporation stating that parents are being permitted to decide whether or not a student quarantines after being exposed to COVID-19.
Sue said the standards have not changed. According to the CDC, a student should be quarantined for 14 days if they were within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more, excluding asymptomatic individuals that are fully vaccinated or wearing masks properly. To shorten quarantine time, an unvaccinated individual may return to the public if they test negative after five days after exposure.
According to Grant County public health officer David Moore, all school superintendents have been informed of the CDC guidelines.
“The CDC guidelines don’t give parents discretion and they don't get the right to choose if you may do this or you may do that,” Moore said. “We have informed them. They are not operating under the directions that the local health board has said.”
When asked by Beck if it is against the law to not require students to quarantine, Sue said the Indiana code required communicable diseases, including COVID-19, to be reported.
“If we had one person with measles, it would require us to quarantine everybody,” Sue said. “I am required by law, by Indiana code to report it to the state. We are following the rules to the best of our abilities.”
Beck said he believes Grant County’s COVID-19 numbers are a result of people not following CDC guidelines.
“People aren't taking this seriously and in fact, they are going above and beyond to even take it less seriously,” Beck said. “Parents should not be the determining factor of whether or not you should be quarantined because of an exposure.”
Sue noted that the way other schools conduct COVID-19 precautions impacts MCS students and staff.
“Our kids go to church together. They go to the skating rink together. They play together. It isn't just Marion kids walking around with Marion kids,” Sue said. “That's where my concern comes in. We’re following the guidelines and other places are not.”
Superintendents of the other four school corporations in the county have stated that they report their COVID-19 positive cases and numbers of those in quarantine to the state on a weekly basis.
Superintendents of Oak Hill United School Corporation, Eastbrook Community Schools and Madison-Grant United School Corporation have all stated that they are not requiring students or staff to wear masks, while Mississinewa Community Schools is requiring masks when social distancing is not possible.
Mississinewa, Oak Hill, and Madison-Grant all require students who have been exposed at school to quarantine unless fully vaccinated, superintendents confirmed.
Eastbrook superintendent Brett Garrett stated that the school corporation has elected not to ask whether or not students have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or inquire about vaccination status.
“We let parents look at those guidelines. They know whether they have been vaccinated. They make the determination if an asymptomatic child quarantines or not,” Garrett said.
Students experiencing illnesses of any kind have always been asked to stay home, Garrett said.
“As our county numbers are just skyrocketing and the number of cases in the hospitalizations that we have and the increasing deaths that we’ve had over the last four to six weeks, we've seen the effects of this kind of behavior both in our schools and in our state and in our nation,” Moore said. “It’s sad to watch as an official appointed to monitor the county’s health. It's sad to watch, but that's what we have right now.”
Following the Dec. 6 deadline, nearly 450 or 75% of MCS staff members submitted applications for the $500 vaccine incentive, which will be paid on Dec. 24.
